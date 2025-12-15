Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say

Financial sources told LBCI that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is determined to finalize a draft of the financial gap law within 48 hours at most, ahead of presenting it to the cabinet. Discussions are ongoing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reach a version that avoids major objections from the fund.



Sources described the draft as a law that will not fully satisfy any party—not the banks, the central bank, the government, the IMF, or depositors. They also noted that further amendments are expected when the draft is reviewed in parliament.



The sources stressed that the law does not signal the end of Lebanon’s current banking sector, as some have claimed. Instead, the sector and the central bank will undergo an evaluation by international auditing firms following global standards to determine losses.



Decisions will then be made regarding which banks can continue operating, what losses depositors may bear, and the support required from the treasury to cover the financial gap.