News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
Lebanon Economy
15-12-2025 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
Financial sources told LBCI that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is determined to finalize a draft of the financial gap law within 48 hours at most, ahead of presenting it to the cabinet. Discussions are ongoing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reach a version that avoids major objections from the fund.
Sources described the draft as a law that will not fully satisfy any party—not the banks, the central bank, the government, the IMF, or depositors. They also noted that further amendments are expected when the draft is reviewed in parliament.
The sources stressed that the law does not signal the end of Lebanon’s current banking sector, as some have claimed. Instead, the sector and the central bank will undergo an evaluation by international auditing firms following global standards to determine losses.
Decisions will then be made regarding which banks can continue operating, what losses depositors may bear, and the support required from the treasury to cover the financial gap.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Economy
Cabinet
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Next
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
Uncertain path for financial gap law raises pressure on Lebanon’s banks — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
Uncertain path for financial gap law raises pressure on Lebanon’s banks — what’s next?
0
World News
2025-10-08
French caretaker PM Lecornu: We could have a new PM in 48 hours
World News
2025-10-08
French caretaker PM Lecornu: We could have a new PM in 48 hours
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
The ‘black dollar’ scam: How painted bills are tricking victims in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
The ‘black dollar’ scam: How painted bills are tricking victims in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-11
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
Lebanon News
2025-11-11
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-14
Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another
Lebanon News
2025-12-14
Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
2
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
3
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
5
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
8
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More