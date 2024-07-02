News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis announce attack on vital target in Haifa, Israel
Middle East News
2024-07-02 | 15:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis announce attack on vital target in Haifa, Israel
The Yemeni Houthis said on Tuesday that they carried out a joint operation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance on a vital target in Haifa, Israel.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Islamic Resistance
Iraq
Target
Haifa
Israel
Next
Turkey and US in talks on nuclear plant projects
US predicts no 'fundamental change' after Iran election
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
0
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
0
Middle East News
15:49
Houthis announce attack on vital target in Haifa, Israel
Middle East News
15:49
Houthis announce attack on vital target in Haifa, Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:29
UN says Israel evacuation order largest in Gaza since October
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:29
UN says Israel evacuation order largest in Gaza since October
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
0
Middle East News
10:58
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government
Middle East News
10:58
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government
0
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
0
World News
06:21
Turkey and US in talks on nuclear plant projects
World News
06:21
Turkey and US in talks on nuclear plant projects
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
0
Middle East News
2024-04-10
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
Middle East News
2024-04-10
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
3
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
5
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
6
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
7
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
8
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More