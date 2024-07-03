News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt agrees on long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
Middle East News
2024-07-03 | 04:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Egypt agrees on long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's cabinet is set for a long-awaited reshuffle, local media reported, with changes including new finance and foreign ministers expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.
The new government faces challenges including the Gaza war on its border, economic woes, and persistent power cuts which have frustrated Egyptians and shut down some factories.
State television reported that Ahmed Kouchouk is set to become finance minister and faces perhaps the biggest challenge in managing a stumbling economy and sky-rocketing debt.
At the foreign ministry, state TV citing local channel ExtraNews reported that Egypt's ambassador to the European Union Badr Abdelatty would replace Sameh Shoukry, who has steered the country's diplomatic efforts to negotiate between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel in their almost nine-month war.
Karim Badawi will be appointed as petroleum minister and Mahmoud Esmat as electricity minister, Egypt's ExtraNews reported.
Rania al-Mashat, former minister of international cooperation, will be re-appointed as minister for planning, economic development, and international cooperation, the outlet said.
Sherif Farouk, chairman of Egypt Post, is set to take over at the supply ministry, media reports said.
Egypt has often been the world's biggest wheat importer and Farouk would be tasked with overseeing those purchases as well as a sprawling food subsidy program which feeds more than 60 million people.
Ministers in Egypt have limited decision-making authority, with real power residing with the presidency, military, and security services.
As Egypt tried to manage a chronic foreign exchange shortage and high inflation over the past two years, there had been speculation that Madbouly himself could be replaced.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi directed the new government to focus on lowering inflation and regulating markets as well as attracting and increasing local and foreign investments.
Earlier this year, the country signed a record investment agreement with the United Arab Emirates and international funding deals including an expanded loan program with the IMF.
Reuters
Middle East News
Egypt
Mostafa Madbouly
Cabinet
Minister
Government
Next
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
Sweden arrests 3 over suspected crimes against humanity in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:58
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government
Middle East News
10:58
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
German minister announces more Gaza aid, criticizes parts of Israeli government
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
German minister announces more Gaza aid, criticizes parts of Israeli government
0
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
El-Sisi assigns Prime Minister to form a new government
Middle East News
2024-06-03
El-Sisi assigns Prime Minister to form a new government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39
'We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners:' Al Quds Brigades spokesperson says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39
'We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners:' Al Quds Brigades spokesperson says
0
World News
08:15
France expels Iranian suspected of influence peddling for Tehran: AFP
World News
08:15
France expels Iranian suspected of influence peddling for Tehran: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
Latest toll: Gaza Health Ministry updates 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
Latest toll: Gaza Health Ministry updates 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries
0
Middle East News
06:24
Iran’s Khamenei states turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’
Middle East News
06:24
Iran’s Khamenei states turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:37
Egypt agrees on long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
Middle East News
04:37
Egypt agrees on long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-19
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
2024-06-19
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
0
Middle East News
06:24
Iran’s Khamenei states turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’
Middle East News
06:24
Iran’s Khamenei states turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
Lebanon News
05:11
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
3
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
5
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
6
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
7
Lebanon News
04:33
MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us
Lebanon News
04:33
MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More