Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Middle East News
2024-07-07 | 06:14
Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before parliament in early August as the Islamic Republic’s ninth president, state media reported Sunday.
“The swearing-in ceremony of the president will be held on August 4 or 5,” said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Mojtaba Yosefi, a member of parliament’s presiding board.
“The president will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence.”
Iranian presidents-elect are required to take an oath before parliament before officially taking office.
The swearing-in ceremony takes place after the president-elect receives an official endorsement by the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
President
Pezeshkian
Sworn
Next
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Previous
