Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours
Middle East News
2024-07-08 | 00:27
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours
In a statement on Sunday, US Central Command said that over the past 24 hours, US forces destroyed two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, while partner forces destroyed two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden.
The statement read, "These systems were found to pose an imminent threat to US and coalition forces as well as commercial vessels in the area. We took these actions to protect freedom of navigation and to make international waters safer and more secure for US and coalition forces and commercial vessels."
Reuters
Yemen
United States
Military
Houthis
Drones
Gulf Of Aden
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
2024-05-08
US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses
US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses
2024-04-13
Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack
Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack
2024-04-10
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
12:14
Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire
Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire
US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl
US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl
2024-07-01
Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges
Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges
05:41
Russia has neither 'hope' nor 'illusion' of improved French ties
Russia has neither 'hope' nor 'illusion' of improved French ties
06:37
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
03:40
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
