US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours

In a statement on Sunday, US Central Command said that over the past 24 hours, US forces destroyed two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, while partner forces destroyed two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden.



The statement read, "These systems were found to pose an imminent threat to US and coalition forces as well as commercial vessels in the area. We took these actions to protect freedom of navigation and to make international waters safer and more secure for US and coalition forces and commercial vessels."



Reuters