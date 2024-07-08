US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours

Middle East News
2024-07-08 | 00:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours

In a statement on Sunday, US Central Command said that over the past 24 hours, US forces destroyed two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, while partner forces destroyed two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden.

The statement read, "These systems were found to pose an imminent threat to US and coalition forces as well as commercial vessels in the area. We took these actions to protect freedom of navigation and to make international waters safer and more secure for US and coalition forces and commercial vessels."

Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

United States

Military

Houthis

Drones

Gulf Of Aden

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-01

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-08

US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14

Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:45

US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

LBCI
World News
05:41

Russia has neither 'hope' nor 'illusion' of improved French ties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04

Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war

LBCI
World News
15:35

French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday

LBCI
World News
15:08

French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40

Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More