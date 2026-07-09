Sirens blare in Jordan: AFP

Middle East News
09-07-2026 | 07:43
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Sirens blare in Jordan: AFP
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Sirens blare in Jordan: AFP

Sirens blared in Jordan on Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported, hours after Iran's military said it had targeted sites in Gulf countries in retaliation for U.S. strikes.

State broadcaster Al-Mamlaka added: "Alarm sirens sounded in Jordan on Thursday to alert citizens and urge them to follow instructions."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Sirens

Jordan

US

Iran

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