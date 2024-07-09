Israel launches airstrike near Baniyas city, Syria

2024-07-09 | 01:15
Israel launches airstrike near Baniyas city, Syria
Israel launches airstrike near Baniyas city, Syria

The official Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a military source, that Israel launched an airstrike targeting a site in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Baniyas, causing some material damage.

The agency's report stated, "Military source: At approximately 00:20 past midnight on 9-7-2024, the Israeli enemy launched an airstrike from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea west of Baniyas, targeting one of the points in the vicinity of the city of Baniyas, resulting in some material losses."

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Airstrike

Baniyas

Syria

