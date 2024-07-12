News
Erdogan: Turkey will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Middle East News
2024-07-12 | 00:03
Erdogan: Turkey will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it is not possible for NATO to continue its partnership with the Israeli administration.
"Until comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkey," Erdogan said at a news conference at the NATO summit.
Turkey also continues its diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.
Erdogan said as well that he has instructed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to start to restore relations with Syria.
Turkey will extend an invitation to Assad "any time" for possible talks to restore relations between the two neighbors, Erdogan had said on Sunday.
Regarding F-16 sales to Turkey, Erdogan said: "I talked to Mr. Biden. 'I will solve this problem in 3-4 weeks' he said'".
In March, the US Senate defeated an effort to stop a $23 billion sale of F-16 jets and modernization kits to Turkey allowed by President Joe Biden's administration after Turkey approved Sweden joining the NATO alliance.
He also said Turkey expects solidarity from NATO allies in its fight against terrorism.
"It is not possible for us to accept the crooked relationship that some of our allies have established especially with the PYD/YPG, the extension of the terrorist organization PKK in Syria," he said.
Turkey says the YPG militia is a terrorist organization, closely tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. Turkey's Western allies list the PKK as terrorist group, but not the YPG.
Turkey's goal is to become a permanent member, not just an observer, of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Erdogan also said.
The SCO is a security, political, and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia China, and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
NATO
Israel
