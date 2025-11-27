News
Rocket attack shuts down Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, bringing power cuts
Middle East News
27-11-2025 | 04:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rocket attack shuts down Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, bringing power cuts
Production at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, was shut after a rocket attack hit a storage facility prompting widespread power cuts, joint field operator Dana Gas said on Thursday.
The attack, which did not cause any casualties and occurred late on Wednesday, was the most significant since a series of drone attacks in July hit various oilfields and slashed production from the region by around 150,000 barrels per day in the same month.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the latest strike.
The attack had not impacted oil export and production operations in the region. The Khor Mor gas field provides gas supplies for regional power generation.
Reuters
