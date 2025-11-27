Hong Kong fire toll rises to 55: Fire department

27-11-2025 | 04:11
Hong Kong fire toll rises to 55: Fire department
Hong Kong fire toll rises to 55: Fire department

The death toll from a huge blaze that ripped through a Hong Kong housing estate rose to 55, the city's fire department said on Thursday afternoon.

Fire service officials told a news conference that 51 died at the scene, while four died in hospital.

They added that blazes in four of the eight apartment blocks in the estate had been extinguished and that three fires were under control. One building was not affected.


AFP
 

