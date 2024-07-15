UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

Middle East News
2024-07-15 | 05:37
High views
UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen&#39;s Hodeidah
0min
UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of a merchant vessel being attacked by three small craft 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah city.

An unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and two manned small craft fired at it, according to UKMTO.

The vessel and crew were reported safe, and it was proceeding to the next port of call after it conducted "self-protection measures", UKMTO said.


Reuters

