News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-10-2025 | 12:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Gaza's Rafah crossing will remain closed until further notice, shortly after the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt announced that it would reopen on Monday.
"The crossing's opening will be considered based on the manner in which Hamas fulfils its part in returning the deceased hostages and implementing the agreed-upon framework," Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Saturday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Rafah
Crossing
Egypt
Next
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel: Rafah crossing to remain closed Wednesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel: Rafah crossing to remain closed Wednesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-23
Israel to close Allenby crossing from Wednesday until further notice: Palestinian border authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-23
Israel to close Allenby crossing from Wednesday until further notice: Palestinian border authority
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-23
Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times this year
World News
2025-09-23
Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times this year
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:23
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:23
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:41
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
Lebanon News
09:41
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
2
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
3
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
6
World News
01:37
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
World News
01:37
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
7
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
8
Middle East News
03:25
Iran says no longer bound by 'restrictions' on its nuclear program
Middle East News
03:25
Iran says no longer bound by 'restrictions' on its nuclear program
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More