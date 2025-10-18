Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-10-2025 | 12:12
High views
Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice
0min
Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Gaza's Rafah crossing will remain closed until further notice, shortly after the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt announced that it would reopen on Monday.

"The crossing's opening will be considered based on the manner in which Hamas fulfils its part in returning the deceased hostages and implementing the agreed-upon framework," Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
