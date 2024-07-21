Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

2024-07-21 | 07:47
Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port
Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

The death toll from an Israeli strike on Yemen's rebel-held port of Hodeida has climbed to six, Houthi health authorities said Sunday.

In a statement carried by Houthi media, the health ministry said "six people were martyred, three remain missing and 83 others were wounded" in the strikes on Saturday that hit a power plant and fuel storage facilities at the Hodeida port.


AFP

Israeli military to offer polio vaccination to soldiers in Gaza
Erdogan says US vote could further boost Turkey arms sector
