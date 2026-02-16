Gold drops over 1% as thin trading, profit‑taking weigh

World News
16-02-2026 | 00:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gold drops over 1% as thin trading, profit‑taking weigh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gold drops over 1% as thin trading, profit‑taking weigh

Gold prices dropped on Monday, pressured by thin trading volumes as U.S. and China markets remained shut due to local public holidays, while some traders booked profits after last session's 2.5% jump.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,988.04 per ounce by 0359 GMT. U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost 0.8% to $5,006.60 per ounce.

"Gold has given back some of Friday's post-CPI gains today due to thinner trading conditions and a lack of fresh upside catalysts," said Tim Waterer, KCM chief analyst, and also pointed to profit-taking on the day.

U.S. markets are closed for the Presidents' Day holiday, while markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in January after an unrevised 0.3% gain in December, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to increase by 0.3%.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that interest rates could go down, but noted that services inflation remained high.

Reuters

World News

drops

trading,

profit‑taking

weigh

LBCI Next
Ukraine prosecutors say former energy minister is suspect in kickback case
North Korea's new Congress to reset arms goals as gaps seen in 2021 plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-15

Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Iran to label EU armed forces as 'terrorists' over Guards blacklist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27

Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:05

Ukraine prosecutors say former energy minister is suspect in kickback case

LBCI
World News
00:27

North Korea's new Congress to reset arms goals as gaps seen in 2021 plan

LBCI
World News
00:20

US conducts first air transport of nuclear microreactor in bid to show technology's viability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:35

China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from February 17

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

Israeli airstrikes hit areas near Zefta and Al-Baisariyah, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-02

With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
World News
03:15

Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More