US probes Iran wedding strike that analysis shows was likely direct hit by US munition

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the United States was investigating a deadly strike on an Iranian wedding earlier this week that an analysis published by Reuters showed likely resulted from a direct hit by a U.S. munition.



An explosion that ripped through a wedding celebration in southern Iran ‌on Tuesday likely resulted from a direct hit by a U.S. munition and not a ricochet off another target, according to an analysis on Thursday by weapons experts who reviewed images and video verified by Reuters.



The United States has not accepted responsibility for the incident. President Donald Trump's administration is facing growing domestic public pressure to end a war that is weighing on his approval ratings ahead of crucial November midterm elections.



Iranian state television on Thursday said that a 22-year-old woman had died in hospital following the strike that hit a home during a wedding, taking the total reported death toll to five. Iranian officials said that nearly 70 were wounded.



Reuters