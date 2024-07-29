Berlin urges on Iran and others to prevent Middle East escalation

Middle East News
2024-07-29 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Berlin urges on Iran and others to prevent Middle East escalation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Berlin urges on Iran and others to prevent Middle East escalation

A German government spokesperson said on Monday that Berlin is calling on all parties involved in the Middle East conflict, particularly Iran, to prevent escalation following the missile attack on the Golan Heights that resulted in the death of 12 children and a young man earlier this weekend.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Berlin

Iran

Majdal Shams

Attack

Israel

Middle East

LBCI Next
Iran finds smuggled crude on seized tanker
Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-02

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-29

Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38

Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

Cyprus announces readiness to assist with Middle East evacuations if needed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52

Hamas says Netanyahu added new conditions, demands to US ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-17

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Israel's Netanyahu, visiting site of Golan rocket fire, vows 'severe' response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Attacks on South Lebanon towns kill one, injure four

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More