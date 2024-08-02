News
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'
Middle East News
2024-08-02 | 08:33
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'
France urged its nationals visiting Iran to leave immediately, after Tehran accused Israel of killing a leader of Hamas on its soil, sparking regional tensions.
"Due to the increased risk of a military escalation in the region, visiting French nationals still in Iran are invited to leave as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said.
AFP
France
Visit
Iran
Nationals
Israel
Attack
Ismail Haniyeh
Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh
Related Articles
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
UNRWA: Situation in West Bank 'worsening daily'
UNRWA: Situation in West Bank 'worsening daily'
UNRWA chief sounds alarm about Hepatitis A outbreak in Gaza
UNRWA chief sounds alarm about Hepatitis A outbreak in Gaza
UNIFIL's Tenenti: UNIFIL is not in a position to hold anyone responsible for the Majdal Shams incident
UNIFIL's Tenenti: UNIFIL is not in a position to hold anyone responsible for the Majdal Shams incident
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative
Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
