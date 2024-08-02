France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'

Middle East News
2024-08-02 | 08:33
High views
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'

France urged its nationals visiting Iran to leave immediately, after Tehran accused Israel of killing a leader of Hamas on its soil, sparking regional tensions.

"Due to the increased risk of a military escalation in the region, visiting French nationals still in Iran are invited to leave as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said.

Middle East News

France

Visit

Iran

Nationals

Israel

Attack

Ismail Haniyeh

