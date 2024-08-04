UKMTO confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries reported

Middle East News
2024-08-04 | 00:25
High views
UKMTO confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries reported
2min
UKMTO confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries reported

A merchant vessel was hit by a missile 125 nautical miles east of Yemen's port of Aden, but "no fires, water ingress, or oil leaks were observed," and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, British maritime agency UKMTO and British security firm Ambrey both confirmed on Saturday.

Earlier reports from UKMTO and Ambrey indicated that the vessel might have been hit by an unknown explosive, potentially causing a fire on board.

There were no injuries, and all crew were reported safe, UKMTO and Ambrey said in their advisory notes.

UKMTO added that it was the same vessel it identified as the MV GROTON involved in an incident it reported earlier, 170 nautical miles also east of Aden.

Ambrey also reported the incident saying that it "assessed that the vessel had been targeted earlier today and reported a close-proximity explosion."

Earlier on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it destroyed a Houthi missile and launcher in Yemen.

If the Houthis claim responsibility, the incidents would be their first since Israel carried out a retaliatory airstrike against the group in the port of Hodeidah.

Reuters

Middle East News

Vessel

Yemen

Aden

Houthi

Israel

UKMTO

Ambrey

