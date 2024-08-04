News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UKMTO confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries reported
Middle East News
2024-08-04 | 00:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UKMTO confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries reported
A merchant vessel was hit by a missile 125 nautical miles east of Yemen's port of Aden, but "no fires, water ingress, or oil leaks were observed," and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, British maritime agency UKMTO and British security firm Ambrey both confirmed on Saturday.
Earlier reports from UKMTO and Ambrey indicated that the vessel might have been hit by an unknown explosive, potentially causing a fire on board.
There were no injuries, and all crew were reported safe, UKMTO and Ambrey said in their advisory notes.
UKMTO added that it was the same vessel it identified as the MV GROTON involved in an incident it reported earlier, 170 nautical miles also east of Aden.
Ambrey also reported the incident saying that it "assessed that the vessel had been targeted earlier today and reported a close-proximity explosion."
Earlier on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it destroyed a Houthi missile and launcher in Yemen.
If the Houthis claim responsibility, the incidents would be their first since Israel carried out a retaliatory airstrike against the group in the port of Hodeidah.
Reuters
Middle East News
Vessel
Yemen
Aden
Houthi
Israel
UKMTO
Ambrey
Next
Hamas begins process of choosing new leader
Biden hopes Iran will stand down but is uncertain
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-19
UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen's Aden
Middle East News
2024-07-19
UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen's Aden
0
Middle East News
2024-06-26
UKMTO reports missile near vessel South of Aden, Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-26
UKMTO reports missile near vessel South of Aden, Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-06-13
UKMTO: Fire erupts on vessel east of Yemen's Aden after being hit by unknown projectiles
Middle East News
2024-06-13
UKMTO: Fire erupts on vessel east of Yemen's Aden after being hit by unknown projectiles
0
World News
2024-06-13
Ambrey reports that vessel was struck by missile 129 NM east of Yemen's Aden
World News
2024-06-13
Ambrey reports that vessel was struck by missile 129 NM east of Yemen's Aden
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
0
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
0
Middle East News
02:42
One killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv
Middle East News
02:42
One killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv
0
Middle East News
00:50
Hamas begins process of choosing new leader
Middle East News
00:50
Hamas begins process of choosing new leader
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-31
US Defense Secretary says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'
World News
2024-07-31
US Defense Secretary says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
0
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
4
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
5
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
7
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More