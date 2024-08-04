Two people killed in stabbing attack in Israel

2024-08-04 | 06:34
Two people killed in stabbing attack in Israel
Two people killed in stabbing attack in Israel

A Palestinian attacker killed two people and wounded two others in a stabbing spree in central Israel on Sunday before being shot dead by police, Israeli authorities said.

The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, near Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel's ambulance service said.

Two senior citizens, a man and woman, were killed and two other people were wounded and rushed to hospital, medical officials said.


Reuters

