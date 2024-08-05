G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict

Middle East News
2024-08-05 | 02:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict

The Group of Seven major democracies urged restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East on Monday, saying that recent events "threatened to ignite a broader conflict in the region."

The G7 urged "all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation," in a statement.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Group Of Seven

G7

Middle East

Conflict

LBCI Next
Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

White House says escalation of Middle East conflict not inevitable

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Russia: Middle East is on brink of wider conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-24

Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict

LBCI
World News
2024-06-14

G7 urges external parties to stop fueling the conflict in Sudan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary

LBCI
Middle East News
01:02

Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response

LBCI
Middle East News
00:34

Iraqi PM to Blinken: Halting escalation in the region depends on stopping Israeli "aggression" on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast

LBCI
World News
04:34

Bangladesh PM's resignation a 'possibility', says senior aide

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More