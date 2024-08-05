News
G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict
2024-08-05 | 02:46
The Group of Seven major democracies urged restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East on Monday, saying that recent events "threatened to ignite a broader conflict in the region."
The G7 urged "all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation," in a statement.
Reuters
