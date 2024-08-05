Lufthansa Group to avoid Iranian, Iraqi airspace due to Middle East tensions

Lufthansa Group said on Monday that its carriers would be avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace through Aug. 7 due to developments in the Middle East.



The group, which includes carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, and Eurowings, said all flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Beirut had been suspended up to and including Aug. 12.



Lufthansa Group said it was also suspending flights to the Jordanian capital, Amman, and the Iraqi city of Erbil through Aug. 7, citing its "current security analysis."



Reuters