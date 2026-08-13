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Iran says it manages Strait of Hormuz after Trump claims US control
Middle East News
13-08-2026 | 06:38
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Iran says it manages Strait of Hormuz after Trump claims US control
A senior Iranian official said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the control of the Islamic republic after President Donald Trump claimed U.S. control over the strategic waterway.
"Today, you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic republic, and our country continues on its path in complete security," said Hossein Taeb, head of the paramilitary Basij forces affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to state television.
AFP
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manages
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