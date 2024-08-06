Iran rejects claims of arrests over Hamas leader's assassination

Middle East News
2024-08-06
High views
Iran rejects claims of arrests over Hamas leader's assassination

An Iranian judiciary spokesperson announced that no arrests have been made in connection with the reported assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas.

The spokesperson dismissed the reports as rumors, according to Russia Today.

The Iranian judiciary also stated that Tehran plans to pursue legal action against the United States in international courts over its support for Israel.

Middle East News

Iran

Hamas

Assassination

Ismail Haniyeh

Arrest

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah
Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes
LBCI Previous

