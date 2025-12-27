News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces
Middle East News
27-12-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces
Saudi Arabia warned separatists in neighbouring Yemen on Saturday to stand down their forces and to return control of recently captured territory to the control of the Riyadh-backed government.
In a statement posted to social media, Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said troops from the Southern Transitional Council should "peacefully hand over" two regional governorates to the government.
The warning came a day after Saudi Arabia conducted air strikes against positions held by the UAE-backed STC in Hadramawt province.
AFP
Middle East News
urges
Yemen
separatists
withdraw
peacefully
seized
provinces
Next
Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-27
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
Middle East News
2025-12-27
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
0
Middle East News
2025-12-26
Yemen separatists say Saudi strikes will not deter them
Middle East News
2025-12-26
Yemen separatists say Saudi strikes will not deter them
0
Middle East News
2025-12-08
After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government
Middle East News
2025-12-08
After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government
0
Middle East News
2025-12-26
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it
Middle East News
2025-12-26
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
0
Middle East News
10:27
Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country
Middle East News
10:27
Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country
0
Middle East News
2025-12-27
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
Middle East News
2025-12-27
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
0
Middle East News
2025-12-26
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it
Middle East News
2025-12-26
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-15
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
Lebanon News
2025-12-15
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
0
World News
06:19
Zelensky to speak with EU allies before Trump meeting
World News
06:19
Zelensky to speak with EU allies before Trump meeting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
2
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
5
Breaking Headlines
13:22
Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!
Breaking Headlines
13:22
Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!
6
Lebanon News
09:44
MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes
Lebanon News
09:44
MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes
7
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
8
Lebanon News
11:29
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Lebanon News
11:29
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More