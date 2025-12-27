Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces

Middle East News
27-12-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces

Saudi Arabia warned separatists in neighbouring Yemen on Saturday to stand down their forces and to return control of recently captured territory to the control of the Riyadh-backed government.

In a statement posted to social media, Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said troops from the Southern Transitional Council should "peacefully hand over" two regional governorates to the government.

The warning came a day after Saudi Arabia conducted air strikes against positions held by the UAE-backed STC in Hadramawt province.

AFP

Middle East News

urges

Yemen

separatists

withdraw

peacefully

seized

provinces

LBCI Next
Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-27

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Yemen separatists say Saudi strikes will not deter them

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-08

After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-27

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10

Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-15

Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing

LBCI
World News
06:19

Zelensky to speak with EU allies before Trump meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:22

Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes

LBCI
World News
05:04

French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More