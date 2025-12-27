Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces

Saudi Arabia warned separatists in neighbouring Yemen on Saturday to stand down their forces and to return control of recently captured territory to the control of the Riyadh-backed government.



In a statement posted to social media, Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said troops from the Southern Transitional Council should "peacefully hand over" two regional governorates to the government.



The warning came a day after Saudi Arabia conducted air strikes against positions held by the UAE-backed STC in Hadramawt province.



AFP