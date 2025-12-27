Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview published on Saturday that the United States, Israel and Europe were waging "total war" against his country.



"In my opinion, we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe. They want to bring our country to its knees," Pezeshkian told the official site of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, six months after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran.



France, Britain and Germany were behind the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran in late September connected to its nuclear program.



AFP