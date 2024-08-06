Hamas announces Yahya Sinwar as new political bureau chief, succeeding Haniyeh

Hamas has announced that Yahya Sinwar has succeeded Ismail Haniyeh as the movement's leader."Hamas has announced that Yahya Sinwar has been chosen as the head of the movement's political bureau," according to a statement from the group.Last week, Hamas confirmed that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran. They reported that he died as a result of an attack, which Iran has attributed to Israel. This development has heightened concerns that the Gaza conflict could escalate into a broader Middle East war.