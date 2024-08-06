Hamas official: Sinwar’s leadership backed by entire movement

Middle East News
2024-08-06 | 15:47
High views
Hamas official: Sinwar’s leadership backed by entire movement
Hamas official: Sinwar’s leadership backed by entire movement

Hamas official Osama Hamdan stated: "Yahya Sinwar enjoys acceptance from everyone in the movement and is a consensus figure. There will be a series of arrangements following Sinwar's selection as the leader of the movement."

He added: "The team that oversaw negotiations during Ismail Haniyeh's time will continue under Sinwar's supervision."
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Osama Hamdan

Yahya Sinwar

South Korea 'strongly advises' its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East
