US destroys Houthi missile launcher, uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen

2024-08-10 | 00:14
US destroys Houthi missile launcher, uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen
US destroys Houthi missile launcher, uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday its forces destroyed a Houthi missile launcher and an uncrewed surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in the previous 24 hours.

The forces also destroyed two Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles over the Red Sea, CENTCOM said in a post on X.

"These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM added.

Reuters

