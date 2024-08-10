News
US destroys Houthi missile launcher, uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen
2024-08-10
US destroys Houthi missile launcher, uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday its forces destroyed a Houthi missile launcher and an uncrewed surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in the previous 24 hours.
The forces also destroyed two Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles over the Red Sea, CENTCOM said in a post on X.
"These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM added.
Reuters
United States
Central Command
CENTCOM
Houthi
Missile
Launcher
Vessel
Yemen
