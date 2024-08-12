Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack

2024-08-12 | 00:08
Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack
Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack

Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported on platform X that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had a phone conversation with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on Sunday.

Gallant informed Austin that Iranian military preparations indicate that Tehran is gearing up to launch a large-scale attack on Israel, according to a source familiar with the call.

Reuters

