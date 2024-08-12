Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister tells Reuters

Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister tells Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister tells Reuters

Turkey is pleased with its deal with the United States regarding the procurement of Block-70 F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits, and the process is continuing as planned, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

"We hope the project will be completed without any problems until the last jet is delivered," Guler said in written responses to Reuters questions, adding that officials from the two NATO allies are still discussing details of the deal.

Guler also said Turkey and Syria could meet at the ministerial level as part of efforts to normalize ties if suitable conditions are created.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said last month he would be inviting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to discuss normalizing ties, which Ankara severed after the 2011 Syrian war. But, Assad has said such talks could only happen if the neighbors focus on core issues, including the withdrawal of Turkish forces from the north of Syria.

Furthermore, the defense minister stated that Turkey wants to improve its ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), but its priority is fulfilling its responsibilities to NATO as an important ally.

"Our priority is to fulfill our responsibilities to NATO as an important ally and to strengthen the solidarity with our allies. Our focus should be that NATO is prepared, determined, and strong," Guler told Reuters.

The SCO is a security, political, and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia, China, and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.

Reuters 

Middle East News

Turkey

United States

F-16

Fighter Jets

Yasar Guler

NATO

LBCI Next
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Israeli FM urges NATO to expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-12

Erdogan: Turkey will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

NATO allies have begun transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine: Blinken

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-09

Turkey says it killed 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34

Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00

Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More