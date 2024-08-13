US asks Turkey to prevail on Iran to de-escalate tensions

Middle East News
2024-08-13 | 00:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US asks Turkey to prevail on Iran to de-escalate tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
US asks Turkey to prevail on Iran to de-escalate tensions

The United States is asking Turkey and other allies that have ties with Iran to persuade it to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, the US ambassador to Turkey said.

Ambassador Jeff Flake made the comments as the region braces for possible attacks by Iran and its allies after the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on July 31, triggering threats of revenge by Iran against Israel, which is fighting the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza. Iran blamed Israel for the killing. Israel has not claimed responsibility.

"We ask all of our allies that have any relations with Iran to prevail on them to de-escalate, and that includes Turkey," Flake said at a round-table with journalists in Istanbul as he comes to the end of his posting in Turkey.

"They're doing what they can to make sure that it doesn't escalate," he said of Washington's Turkish interlocutors, adding that they "seem more confident than we are that it won't escalate."

US-Turkey ties have been strained in recent years by the US alliance with Syrian Kurds that Turkey deems terrorists, and over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defenses that prompted US sanctions and removal from an F-35 jet program.

However, Flake said that he thought US-Turkey relations are now "in a better place than we've been in a while."

He noted the "useful role" that Turkey had played in what was the biggest prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia since the Cold War in Ankara at the start of August.

"They weren't involved in the negotiation side, but on the logistics side, they played a significant role," he said.

In an interview with Reuters in June, Flake had said that Turkey remained firmly anchored in the West and its partnership with the United States has never been stronger.

But Flake said on Monday that the Gaza situation had been "very difficult," with President Tayyip Erdogan's rhetoric against Israel making it difficult for Turkey to play a role as an interlocutor. He said the divide between Ankara and Washington on Gaza had narrowed after Washington started "actively calling" for a ceasefire, but friction remained.

Separately, Flake said the United States was still concerned about military-linked hardware going to Russia from Turkey, calling on Ankara to step up cooperation to prevent the exports.

"It remains a concern of ours, and we raise it frequently and consistently," he said. "When we talk to our contacts here, what we'll stress is that our goal is to ensure that Russia is denied the ability to wage war."

"We still see significant items coming through Turkey," he said. "So we're looking for better cooperation there, and in many ways, we're getting it. I know that Russia is complaining, which is a good sign."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Turkey

United States

Jeff Flake

Israel

Iran

Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI Next
Trump in interview with Musk on X: Tehran won't attack
Putin to talk Middle East crisis with Palestinian President Abbas: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

LBCI
Middle East News
02:18

Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

LBCI
World News
15:56

UK's Starmer urges Iran to 'refrain from attacking Israel'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

LBCI
Middle East News
02:18

Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

LBCI
World News
01:56

Trump in interview with Musk on X: Tehran won't attack

LBCI
World News
00:08

Putin to talk Middle East crisis with Palestinian President Abbas: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
World News
14:20

Biden, European leaders advise Iran to 'stand down': Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More