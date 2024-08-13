Meta welcomes Turkey lifting access ban on Instagram

Meta said on Tuesday that it welcomed Turkey's reopening of access to its Instagram social media platform and that it continues to talk to Turkish authorities about content and accounts that violate its policies.



"We are pleased to see that Instagram is back up and running in Turkey. We remain in dialogue with the authorities and will continue to take action on any violating content and accounts," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.



"This includes removing content that violates our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy and applying newsworthy allowances where appropriate," the spokesperson said.



Turkey restored access to Instagram on Saturday following a nine-day block, after Ankara said the US company agreed to cooperate with authorities to address the government's concerns.





Reuters