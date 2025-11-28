Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure

Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said during a memorial ceremony for militant leader Haytham Tabtabai that his assassination was a blatant act of aggression and a clear crime, adding that Hezbollah has the right to respond and will determine the timing.



He said Tabtabai was responsible for managing and planning the group’s operations, particularly in the launching of rockets and drones.



Qassem described Hezbollah as cohesive, with deep roots, experienced leaders, and a history of sacrifices. He said the assassination of Tabtabai aimed to damage morale but “has not and will not succeed,” and vowed that the group remains on course.



He acknowledged there is no parity in military or intelligence capabilities with Israel.



At the same time, Qassem stressed that the group does not absolve itself of mistakes, emphasising the need to address shortcomings and draw lessons from past events. He urged careful attention to fixing gaps and learning from what occurs.



He added that he welcomed the pope’s visit to Lebanon and has tasked members of the political council to visit the Vatican embassy to deliver a message from Hezbollah to the pope.



Qassem said the ceasefire is a victory for Lebanon, Hezbollah, and the public, arguing the group succeeded in preventing Israel from achieving its objectives, foremost among them eliminating the resistance.



He stated that an Israeli withdrawal must be completed, the aggression must stop, and detainees must be released, adding that the aggression targets all of Lebanon, not just the resistance.



Qassem said the army is facing aggression because of its performance, and Lebanon is also confronting “economic aggression.”



He emphasized that the government should demonstrate how it will deter Israel, adding that all of Lebanon is responsible for defense, with the government foremost, since it approved the agreement and declared its intention to take the initiative and be accountable.



Qassem said no one in Lebanon is authorized to give up the country’s power, land, or dignity. He also noted that anyone seeking to disarm Hezbollah, as Israel wants, “is serving Israel and helping it achieve its goals.”



He declared that Hezbollah is open to political discussion on weapons and to exploring a defense strategy, but not under Israeli pressure or by canceling the existing agreement.



He said threats of war will neither advance nor delay anything, adding that such threats are not a reality, and that both the possibility and absence of war exist.



Qassem said Hezbollah, its allies, and the army will not accept being subservient to the U.S. and Israel, adding that the solution lies in stopping the aggression and confronting it.