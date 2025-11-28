News
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
News Bulletin Reports
28-11-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
At least ten Syrians were killed in an Israeli operation in the village of Beit Jinn in southern Syria, about seven kilometers from the border with Israel. Israel said the target was a group it described as an Islamic extremist organization that it claimed was planning attacks against the army.
Large Israeli forces carried out the attack, coordinated between air and ground units. Four Israeli officers were seriously wounded, and three members of the group were arrested.
The attack followed threats by Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Israeli officials warned it could spark an escalation that brings the Syrian front back into focus.
The Syrian front, along with Lebanon, was the focus of a special meeting held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with security agencies.
According to a security official who attended, agency leaders presented a report on Hezbollah’s restored capabilities and how to halt them with what he described as a green light from Washington.
According to Israeli officials, U.S. officials reaffirmed Washington’s support for efforts to disarm Hezbollah and informed Beirut of the need to work with full force to implement a disarmament plan.
As Lebanon awaits the end of the pope’s visit — and ahead of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus’ visit next week, according to Thursday’s meeting — Israel is expected to launch special operations aimed at disarming Hezbollah.
Israeli security agencies believe Hezbollah is unlikely to respond at this stage to the assassination of Haytham Tabtabai.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Beit Jinn
Israel Katz
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
