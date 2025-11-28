Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow

News Bulletin Reports
28-11-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

At least ten Syrians were killed in an Israeli operation in the village of Beit Jinn in southern Syria, about seven kilometers from the border with Israel. Israel said the target was a group it described as an Islamic extremist organization that it claimed was planning attacks against the army.

Large Israeli forces carried out the attack, coordinated between air and ground units. Four Israeli officers were seriously wounded, and three members of the group were arrested.

The attack followed threats by Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Israeli officials warned it could spark an escalation that brings the Syrian front back into focus.

The Syrian front, along with Lebanon, was the focus of a special meeting held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with security agencies. 

According to a security official who attended, agency leaders presented a report on Hezbollah’s restored capabilities and how to halt them with what he described as a green light from Washington.

According to Israeli officials, U.S. officials reaffirmed Washington’s support for efforts to disarm Hezbollah and informed Beirut of the need to work with full force to implement a disarmament plan.

As Lebanon awaits the end of the pope’s visit — and ahead of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus’ visit next week, according to Thursday’s meeting — Israel is expected to launch special operations aimed at disarming Hezbollah. 

Israeli security agencies believe Hezbollah is unlikely to respond at this stage to the assassination of Haytham Tabtabai.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Beit Jinn

Israel Katz

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

LBCI Next
Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-30

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27

Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27

Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

LBCI
World News
09:32

France charges 4th suspected member of Louvre heist gang

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27

Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France

LBCI
World News
2025-11-26

France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-27

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

South Litani sector commander says military operations conducted without local interference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Lebanon's Health Ministry: 335 killed and 973 injured since the cessation of hostilities agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More