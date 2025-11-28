News
Tunisia calls EU parliament rights resolution 'blatant interference'
Middle East News
28-11-2025 | 01:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tunisia calls EU parliament rights resolution 'blatant interference'
Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday condemned a European Parliament resolution on human rights calling for the release of his critics as "blatant interference".
"The European Parliament (resolution) is a blatant interference in our affairs. They can learn lessons from us on rights and freedoms," Saied said in a video statement released by the presidency.
AFP
Middle East News
calls
parliament
rights
resolution
'blatant
interference'
