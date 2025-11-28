Syria calls deadly Israeli operation a 'war crime'

28-11-2025 | 04:55
Syria calls deadly Israeli operation a &#39;war crime&#39;
Syria calls deadly Israeli operation a 'war crime'

Syria on Friday condemned an Israeli military operation in southern Syria that killed 13 people overnight as a "war crime".

"Syria denounces... the criminal aggression" of the Israeli army in the village of Beit Jin, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that such acts aim to "ignite the region" in conflict.

Middle East News

