Lebanon's Health Ministry: 335 killed and 973 injured since the cessation of hostilities agreement
Lebanon News
28-11-2025 | 01:33
Lebanon's Health Ministry: 335 killed and 973 injured since the cessation of hostilities agreement
The Ministry of Public Health issued a report detailing the number of people killed and injured as a result of Israeli attacks since the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement, covering the period from November 28, 2024, to November 27, 2025. The figures are as follows:
Number of people killed: 335
Number of injured: 973
Total casualties: 1,308
Lebanon News
Health
Ministry:
killed
injured
since
cessation
hostilities
agreement
US Embassy in Beirut to close December 1–2 for Pope Leo XIV’s visit
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli airstrike on South Lebanon's Yater
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Lebanon's fuel update: Gasoline and gas remain steady, diesel prices fall
Lebanon News
01:36
US Embassy in Beirut to close December 1–2 for Pope Leo XIV’s visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-07
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Iran oil sales to China would continue even if UN sanctions activated: Oil minister
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
06:41
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
05:56
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Sports News
11:00
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
Lebanon News
08:25
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:58
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
