South Litani sector commander says military operations conducted without local interference

Lebanon News
28-11-2025 | 04:33
High views
LBCI
LBCI
South Litani sector commander says military operations conducted without local interference
0min
South Litani sector commander says military operations conducted without local interference

Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet, commander of the South Litani sector, stated that his forces coordinate exclusively with the Lebanese Army for their operations.

“We do not coordinate with any local parties for our missions; our operations are conducted solely with the army command,” Brigadier General Tabet said. 

He added that the troops have encountered no objections from local residents regarding their activities in the South Litani area.
 
He further detailed the scale of the army’s presence, noting that the Lebanese Army has carried out 30,011 missions in the South Litani region to date. 

The army is currently deployed across 200 posts along the border, supported by 20 checkpoints, demonstrating a robust security presence in the area.

