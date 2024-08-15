Barclays plans to withdraw from Israeli bond auctions under pressure from activists: Financial Times

Barclays drew up plans to pull out of future Israeli government bond auctions as it reviewed its exposure to the country under pressure from pro-Palestinian activists, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said Barclays (BARC.L) informed Israeli officials that it planned to continue working as a so-called primary dealer, where it operates alongside other international banks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Deutsche Bank.



"We appreciate the bank's statement affirming its continued commitment to the State of Israel," the report quoted Yali Rothenberg, Israel's accountant general, as saying.



Barclays said it was "preparing a response" for Israel's latest bid request on its next bond sale. "That response is due next week."



Reuters