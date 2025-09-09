News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 06:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government has reviewed and welcomed the army’s plan to contain weapons, emphasizing that this support reflects a positive approach and a commitment to implement the plan without backtracking.
Speaking from Ain el-Tineh after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Salam noted that his relationship with Berri is long-standing and twofold: one as a political leader and head of a political movement in the country, and another as president of the legislative authority.
He stressed that the government’s position on the exclusivity of weapons is very clear, grounded in the Taif Agreement and the government’s policy statement.
Salam emphasized that there is no “defense strategy” per se, but rather a national security strategy, as pledged in the Cabinet’s policy statement.
He added that the government has approved the “goals” of the U.S. proposal, which calls for an international conference to support reconstruction efforts.
Salam condemned Israeli violations, reaffirmed Lebanon’s firm stance, and expressed hope for a new conference to support the Lebanese army.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Lebanese Army
Nabih Berri
Next
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
PM Salam: No child in Lebanon should be denied the right to education
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Lebanese government’s decision on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Lebanese government’s decision on exclusive state control of weapons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Lebanon records family violence complaints on national hotline in August
Lebanon News
08:32
Lebanon records family violence complaints on national hotline in August
0
Lebanon News
07:46
President Aoun: Tuition hikes in private schools are unacceptable and unjustified
Lebanon News
07:46
President Aoun: Tuition hikes in private schools are unacceptable and unjustified
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
0
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:25
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:25
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
0
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
0
Lebanon News
06:44
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
06:44
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
2
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
3
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
4
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
7
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
8
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More