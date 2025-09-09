PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government has reviewed and welcomed the army’s plan to contain weapons, emphasizing that this support reflects a positive approach and a commitment to implement the plan without backtracking.



Speaking from Ain el-Tineh after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Salam noted that his relationship with Berri is long-standing and twofold: one as a political leader and head of a political movement in the country, and another as president of the legislative authority.



He stressed that the government’s position on the exclusivity of weapons is very clear, grounded in the Taif Agreement and the government’s policy statement.



Salam emphasized that there is no “defense strategy” per se, but rather a national security strategy, as pledged in the Cabinet’s policy statement.



He added that the government has approved the “goals” of the U.S. proposal, which calls for an international conference to support reconstruction efforts.



Salam condemned Israeli violations, reaffirmed Lebanon’s firm stance, and expressed hope for a new conference to support the Lebanese army.