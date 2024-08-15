News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq states: Announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed
Middle East News
2024-08-15 | 14:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iraq states: Announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed
Iraq's foreign ministry said on Thursday that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition's mission has been postponed due to the "latest developments." It did not identify the developments.
The US-Iraq Higher Military Commission, comprising officials from both countries, discussed details of withdrawing advisers from military sites, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It said the only remaining issues before reaching a deal on ending the coalition's presence in Iraq were agreement on an announcement date, logical aspects and other details.
A rare ally of both the US and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces. It has witnessed escalating tit-for-tat attacks since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted in October.
On Aug. 5, at least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq.
Iraq wants troops from the US-led military coalition to begin withdrawing in September and to formally end the coalition's work by September 2025, Iraqi sources have said, with some US forces likely to remain in a newly negotiated advisory capacity.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
US
Coalition
Next
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Iraq says coalition forces committed ' heinous crime' in targeting sites
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Iraq says coalition forces committed ' heinous crime' in targeting sites
0
World News
2024-08-11
Several US, coalition personnel suffer injuries in Syria attack, US official says: Reuters
World News
2024-08-11
Several US, coalition personnel suffer injuries in Syria attack, US official says: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
0
Middle East News
2024-08-06
US personnel wounded in attack against Al-Asad airbase in Iraq
Middle East News
2024-08-06
US personnel wounded in attack against Al-Asad airbase in Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:08
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry
Middle East News
15:08
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'
0
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
0
World News
2024-07-16
Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir
World News
2024-07-16
Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Hamas' withdrawing from Gaza truce talks: Senior official tells AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Hamas' withdrawing from Gaza truce talks: Senior official tells AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
2
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
3
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
5
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
6
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
8
Lebanon News
10:21
French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
10:21
French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More