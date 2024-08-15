Iraq states: Announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed

Middle East News
2024-08-15 | 14:19
High views
Iraq states: Announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed
2min
Iraq states: Announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed

Iraq's foreign ministry said on Thursday that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition's mission has been postponed due to the "latest developments." It did not identify the developments.

The US-Iraq Higher Military Commission, comprising officials from both countries, discussed details of withdrawing advisers from military sites, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the only remaining issues before reaching a deal on ending the coalition's presence in Iraq were agreement on an announcement date, logical aspects and other details.

A rare ally of both the US and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces. It has witnessed escalating tit-for-tat attacks since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted in October.

On Aug. 5, at least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq.

Iraq wants troops from the US-led military coalition to begin withdrawing in September and to formally end the coalition's work by September 2025, Iraqi sources have said, with some US forces likely to remain in a newly negotiated advisory capacity.

Reuters
 
 

Middle East News

Iraq

US

Coalition

Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House
