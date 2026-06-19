Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members

Israel's military said Friday that it had struck more than 80 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and killed dozens of its members in response to what it described as ceasefire violations.



"Overnight, the Israeli military struck more than 80 command centres, terrorists, launch positions, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Nabatieh and additional areas in southern Lebanon, within the Security Zone and beyond it," an army statement said.



"Furthermore, during the strikes, dozens of Hezbollah terrorists operating in the command centres were eliminated."



AFP