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Qatar’s PM to visit Tehran Thursday
Middle East News
26-08-2026 | 14:53
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Qatar’s PM to visit Tehran Thursday
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Tehran on Thursday and meet with Iranian officials to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions and create conditions for dialogue, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said on Wednesday.
The talks will also address freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the need to restore it to the situation before February 28, Al Ansari said in a post on X.
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