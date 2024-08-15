News
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry
Middle East News
2024-08-15 | 15:08
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry
One Palestinian was killed and another was critically wounded by Israeli settlers’ gunfire near the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.
Armed settlers attacked a village in the West Bank and fired live bullets at citizens, the Palestinian WAFA agency reported on Thursday.
Reuters
Palestinian
Israel
Settlers
Qalqilya
West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'
0
Middle East News
14:19
Iraq states: Announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed
Middle East News
14:19
Iraq states: Announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed
0
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
0
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
0
World News
2024-07-16
Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir
World News
2024-07-16
Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Hamas' withdrawing from Gaza truce talks: Senior official tells AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Hamas' withdrawing from Gaza truce talks: Senior official tells AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
2
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
3
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
5
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
6
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
8
Lebanon News
10:21
French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
10:21
French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri
