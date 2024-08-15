Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry

Middle East News
2024-08-15 | 15:08
High views
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry

One Palestinian was killed and another was critically wounded by Israeli settlers’ gunfire near the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

Armed settlers attacked a village in the West Bank and fired live bullets at citizens, the Palestinian WAFA agency reported on Thursday.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Palestinian

Israel

Settlers

Qalqilya

West Bank

Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House
LBCI Previous

