Qatar PM to visit Iran in coming days, Iranian media says

Middle East News
2024-08-22 | 07:19
High views
0min
Qatar's prime minister will visit Iran in the coming days, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

"Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is scheduled to consult with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, on bilateral and important regional issues," Tasnim said.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, has acted as a mediator to secure a ceasefire to end a 10-month war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Qatar on Tuesday following a whirlwind trip to the Middle East to inject urgency into efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire deal, with an agreement remaining elusive so far.

Reuters

