Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

Middle East News
2024-08-23 | 06:33
High views
Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk
2min
Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

Singapore Airlines, British Airways, and Lufthansa, have increased their flights over Afghanistan after years of largely avoiding it now the Middle East conflict has made it seem a relatively safe option.

The carriers mostly stopped transiting Afghanistan, which lies on major routes between Asia and Europe, three years ago when the Taliban took over and air traffic control services stopped.

Those services have yet to resume, but airlines increasingly consider the skies between Iran and Israel are riskier than Afghan airspace. Many had started routing through Iran and the Middle East after Russian skies were closed to most western carriers when the Ukraine war began in 2022.

"As conflicts have evolved, the calculus of which airspace to use has changed. Airlines are seeking to mitigate risk as much as possible and they see overflying Afghanistan as the safer option given the current tensions between Iran and Israel," Ian Petchenik, a spokesperson for flight tracking organization Flightradar24, said.


Reuters

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib congratulates counterpart Araghchi on new position in a phone call
UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10
