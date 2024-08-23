News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
Middle East News
2024-08-23 | 10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart to discuss a range of issues in the region, including the ongoing exchanges of fire on the Israel-Lebanon border and the need to finalize a ceasefire deal.
In a post on X, Austin said he also discussed the risk of escalation from Iran and Iran-backed groups in the call on Thursday and told Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant that the United States is well postured across the region.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Israel
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Iran
Lloyd Austin
Yoav Gallant
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border
Previous
