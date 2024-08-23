US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says

Middle East News
2024-08-23 | 10:01
High views
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart to discuss a range of issues in the region, including the ongoing exchanges of fire on the Israel-Lebanon border and the need to finalize a ceasefire deal.

In a post on X, Austin said he also discussed the risk of escalation from Iran and Iran-backed groups in the call on Thursday and told Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant that the United States is well postured across the region.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Israel

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Iran

Lloyd Austin

Yoav Gallant

