Turkish drone strike kills three people in northern Iraq

Middle East News
2024-08-23 | 12:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish drone strike kills three people in northern Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish drone strike kills three people in northern Iraq

A Turkish drone strike on Friday killed three people in northern Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.

The statement said a vehicle, which belonged to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), was hit by the drone strike near the northern city of Sulaimaniya.

A senior PKK member, his driver and a guard were killed in the attack, the statement added.

However, Iraqi Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said in a later statement that two of the victims were journalists and were not members of an armed group.

"The killing was unjustified, violated all international laws and norms, and was a clear breach of the country's sovereignty," he added.

Turkey, which has not immediately commented, regularly carries out air strikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in the Iraqi territory.


Reuters

Middle East News

Turkish

Drone

Strike

Kill

Iraq

LBCI Next
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-12

Turkish airstrikes kill 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-13

Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57

Biden presses Netanyahu to ease troop presence on Egypt-Gaza border: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge

LBCI
Middle East News
12:02

Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More