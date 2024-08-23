Turkish drone strike kills three people in northern Iraq

A Turkish drone strike on Friday killed three people in northern Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.



The statement said a vehicle, which belonged to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), was hit by the drone strike near the northern city of Sulaimaniya.



A senior PKK member, his driver and a guard were killed in the attack, the statement added.



However, Iraqi Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said in a later statement that two of the victims were journalists and were not members of an armed group.



"The killing was unjustified, violated all international laws and norms, and was a clear breach of the country's sovereignty," he added.



Turkey, which has not immediately commented, regularly carries out air strikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in the Iraqi territory.





