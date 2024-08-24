Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu

Israeli military forces launched an incursion on Saturday into the West Bank city of Qalqilya to search for two Israeli citizens who went missing after reportedly entering the town. The Israeli Army Radio reported the operation, which was carried out to locate the individuals whose whereabouts were unknown.



Shortly after the raid, Israeli Channel 12 announced that the security forces had successfully located the two missing Israelis.



In another context, the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza issued a statement directed at US President Joe Biden, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deceit. They said, "he says one thing publicly but does the opposite in action. Do not trust him."



Additionally, Israeli Channel 12 reported the launch of several rockets toward northern Golan Heights, with Israel's air defense systems intercepting some of the missiles.