Israeli army says intercepting missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
01-07-2025 | 13:46
Israeli army says intercepting missile launched from Yemen
The Israeli army said on Tuesday it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen towards Israeli territory and that aerial defense systems were operating to intercept the threat.
Sirens sounded in several areas of Israel following the launch, the army said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters
